Zuzu
Upcoming Events
21
Feb
2019
Zuzu, Hannah's Little Sister and 32 tens
Castle Hotel, Manchester, UK
4
May
2019
Zuzu, Metronomy, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Tom Grennan, Lauren Aquilina, Gengahr, Black Honey, Kingswood, Dream Wife, Elli Ingram, Goat Girl, Ibibio Sound Machine, Aaron Smith, Giant Rooks, Beabadoobee, Marsicans, Easy Life, No Hot Ashes, Greatest Hits, Kawala, Tamu Massif, Benin City, AERIS ROVES, Sports Team, Malena Zavala, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Saltwater Sun, Dancing On Tables, Jeffe, Wild Youth, Retro Video Club, Swimming Girls, Alligator, Another Sky, Far Caspian, The Dunts, The Pearl Harts, Chappaqua Wrestling, Saint Agnes, Fuzzy Sun, Heavy Lungs, The Skinner Brothers, Lauran Hibberd, Thyla, Ivory Wave, Gently Tender, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Walt Disco, Sad Boys Club, The Mysterines, Ormstons, SUN SILVA, Squid (UK), Big Society, Teeff, Lucas Watt and Household Dogs
Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK
25
May
2019
Zuzu, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
