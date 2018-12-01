The Twinkle BrothersFormed 1962
The Twinkle Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b36508f0-3ee0-40e7-beac-34a85d0143aa
The Twinkle Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Twinkle Brothers are a Jamaican reggae band formed in 1962, and still active in the 21st century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Twinkle Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Since I Threw The Comb Away
The Twinkle Brothers
Since I Threw The Comb Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rasta Pon Top (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1981)
The Twinkle Brothers
Rasta Pon Top (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1981)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Get Burned (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1981)
The Twinkle Brothers
Never Get Burned (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1981)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faith Can Move Mountains
The Twinkle Brothers
Faith Can Move Mountains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faith Can Move Mountains
Last played on
Distant Drums Dub
The Twinkle Brothers
Distant Drums Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Distant Drums Dub
Last played on
Going To The Village
The Twinkle Brothers
Going To The Village
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going To The Village
Last played on
Big bam bam
The Twinkle Brothers
Big bam bam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big bam bam
Last played on
Never Get Burn
The Twinkle Brothers
Never Get Burn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Get Burn
Last played on
Jahoviah (feat. Ralston Grant)
The Twinkle Brothers
Jahoviah (feat. Ralston Grant)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jahoviah (feat. Ralston Grant)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Jahoviah
The Twinkle Brothers
Jahoviah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jahoviah
Last played on
Never Get Burn (Version)
The Twinkle Brothers
Never Get Burn (Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Get Burn (Version)
Last played on
I'm longing For You (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1981)
The Twinkle Brothers
I'm longing For You (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1981)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me No You (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1981)
The Twinkle Brothers
Me No You (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1981)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free Us (Dub)
The Twinkle Brothers
Free Us (Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free Us (Dub)
Last played on
I Love You So
The Twinkle Brothers
I Love You So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You So
Last played on
The Twinkle Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist