Warm SodaFormed May 2012
Warm Soda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b364e69d-12af-485e-b609-696810f6f625
Warm Soda Tracks
Sort by
This Changes Everything
Warm Soda
This Changes Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Changes Everything
Last played on
Young in Your Heart
Warm Soda
Young in Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young in Your Heart
Last played on
Lemonade Lullaby
Warm Soda
Lemonade Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lemonade Lullaby
Last played on
I Wanna Know Her
Warm Soda
I Wanna Know Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Know Her
Last played on
Save This Dance for Me
Warm Soda
Save This Dance for Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save This Dance for Me
Last played on
Tell Me In A Whisper
Warm Soda
Tell Me In A Whisper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me In A Whisper
Last played on
Warm Soda Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist