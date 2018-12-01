Paul ConstantinescuBorn 30 June 1909. Died 20 December 1963
Paul Constantinescu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1909-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b361aa60-ba7d-400f-8cad-e3618b9faae8
Paul Constantinescu Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Constantinescu (30 June 1909, Ploieşti – 20 December 1963) was a Romanian composer. Two of his main influences are Romanian folk music and Byzantine chant, both of which he used in his teaching.
Free Variations on Byzantine theme for cello and orchestra
Miorița (The Little Ewe)
Choir
Today the Virgin
Choir
Dance from Oltenia
Dobrogean Dance
Last played on
Dobrogean dance: Toccata
Last played on
Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano
Orchestra
Last played on
The Heart Prayer
Performer
Last played on
Suite for piano: 1st movement, Joc
Last played on
