Dieter MeierBorn 4 March 1945
Dieter Meier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b35a801b-c385-46f8-a852-25f28c1614da
Dieter Meier Biography (Wikipedia)
Dieter Meier (born 4 March 1945, Zürich) is a Swiss musician and conceptual artist. He is the frontman of the electronic music group Yello, which also includes music producer Boris Blank. He is a vocalist and lyricist, as well as manager and producer of the group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dieter Meier Tracks
Sort by
Paradise Game
Dieter Meier
Paradise Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise Game
Busy Going Nowhere
Dieter Meier
Busy Going Nowhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Busy Going Nowhere
Buffoon
Dieter Meier
Buffoon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buffoon
Dieter Meier Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist