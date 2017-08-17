Ning KamViolinist. Born 1975
Ning Kam
1975
Ning Kam Biography (Wikipedia)
Kam Ning (Chinese: 甘寧) is a violinist and daughter of the violinist-composer Kam Kee Yong (甘琦勇), and grandchild of Kam Beng Soo and Ooi Kooi Aun. Born in Singapore in 1975, she was given violin lessons at the age of six by the elder Kam, and had her early education at the Methodist Girls' School.
Ning Kam Tracks
Violin Concerto
August de Boeck
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Orchestra
