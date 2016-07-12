RaphaelSpanish balladist. Born 5 May 1943
Raphael
1943-05-05
Raphael Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel Rafael Martos Sánchez (born May 5, 1943 in Linares, Spain), often simply referred to as Raphael, is a worldwide acclaimed Spanish singer and television, film and theater actor. A pioneer of modern Spanish music, he is considered a major influence in having opened the door and paving the way to the flood of Spanish singers that followed on the wake of his enormous success. His wide-range voice, added to his quality as showman, has entertained and engaged people worldwide for more than five decades.
Raphael Tracks
Digan Lo Que Digan
Como Yo Te Amo
