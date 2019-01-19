Sylvia McNairBorn 23 June 1956
Sylvia McNair
1956-06-23
Sylvia McNair Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvia McNair (born June 23, 1956) is an American opera singer and classical recitalist who has also achieved notable success in the Broadway and cabaret genres. McNair, a soprano, has made several critically acclaimed recordings and has won two Grammy Awards.
Sylvia McNair Tracks
La Martyre de St Sebastien: Act II. 'Qui pleure mon enfant si doux'
Claude Debussy
Tis done! I am a bride (The Yeomen of the Guard)
Arthur Sullivan
Choir
A Sleepin' Bee
Harold Arlen
Symphony No.2 - Im Tempo des Scherzos (Aufersteh'n, ja aufersteh'n to end)
Gustav Mahler
Choir
Come Rain or Come Shine (St Louis Woman)
Harold Arlen
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'incoronazione di Poppea)
Claudio Monteverdi
Over the Rainbow
Harold Arlen
Over The Rainbow (The Wizart of Oz)
Harold Arlen
Se il padre perdei (Idomeneo)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C minor, K. 427, Grosse Messe: Et incarnatus est
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Pur ti miro (from The Coronation of Poppea)
Claudio Monteverdi
Mass in C minor, K 427
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)
Harold Arlen
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'incoronazione di Poppea)
Claudio Monteverdi
King Arthur: 'Fairest Isle'
Henry Purcell
Le Martyre de Saint Sébastien Parts Two & Three
Claude Debussy
The Coronation of Poppea Act III
Claudio Monteverdi
The Coronation of Poppea Prologue and Act I
Claudio Monteverdi
Idomeneo - Quartetto 'Andro ramingo e solo'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Exsultate Jubilate, K165; 1. Exsultate jubilate
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Et incarnatus est from Mass in C minor (K.427) "Great"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Fairy Queen: The Plaint - O let me ever, ever weep
Henry Purcell
L'incoronazione di Poppea: conclusion
Claudio Monteverdi
Mass in C minor K.427 (extract)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Riconosci in questo amplesso (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Pur ti miro, from The Coronation of Poppea
attrib. Claudio Monteverdi, Sylvia McNair, Dana Hanchard, English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Composer
Vocalise for soprano, cello and piano
André Previn
Till The Clouds Roll By/Look For The Silver Lining
Sylvia McNair
Mass in C minor, K 427
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 1 no.13; Die Himmel erzahlen ...
Joseph Haydn
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
'Cupid, the Slyest Rogue Alive'
Sylvia McNair
The Coronation of Poppea - Pur ti miro - Act 3 Final Scene
Claudio Monteverdi
Et Incarnatus Est (Mass in C minor)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
L' Incoronazione di Poppea - opera in a prologue and 3 acts - Act 3 final scenes
Sylvia McNair
Leonore Prohaska - incidental music WoO.96: Kriegerchor; Romanze; Melodram; Trauermarsch
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Ludwig van Beethoven, Claudio Abbado, Karoline Eichhorn & Sylvia McNair
