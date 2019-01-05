Jennifer Koh is an American violinist.

Born in Chicago of Korean parents, Ms. Koh began playing the violin by chance, choosing the instrument in a Suzuki-method program only because spaces for cello and piano had been filled. She made her debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at age 11, and went on to win the second prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in 1994 (first prize was not awarded), as well as the Concert Artists Guild Competition and an Avery Fisher Career Grant that same season. Ms. Koh has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from Oberlin College and studied at the Curtis Institute, where she worked extensively with Jaime Laredo and Felix Galimir.

Ms. Koh has been heard with leading orchestras around the world including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Czech Philharmonic, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Saint Louis Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra and is an advocate of music education for children.