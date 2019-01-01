Julián OrbónBorn 7 August 1925. Died 21 May 1991
1925-08-07
Julián Orbón Biography (Wikipedia)
Julián Orbón de Soto (August 7, 1925, Avilés, Spain – May 21, 1991, Miami, Florida) was a Cuban composer who lived and composed in Spain, Cuba, Mexico, and the United States of America. Aaron Copland referred to Orbón as "Cuba's most gifted composer of the new generation."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
