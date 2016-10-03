ESGUS art-funk ensemble. Formed 1978
ESG
1978
ESG Biography (Wikipedia)
ESG (Emerald Sapphire & Gold) is an American band formed in the South Bronx in 1978. Trouser Press called it "one of the most dynamic bands that New York could offer at the top of the '80s." ESG has been influential across a wide range of musical genres, including hip hop, and dance-punk. The band's track "UFO" is one of the most sampled songs in history.
ESG Tracks
Dance
ESG
Dance
Dance
Last played on
Moody
ESG
Moody
Moody
Last played on
UFO
ESG
UFO
UFO
Last played on
You're No Good
ESG
You're No Good
You're No Good
Last played on
You're No Good
ESG
You're No Good
You Make No Sense
ESG
You Make No Sense
You Make No Sense
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
ESG, Galaxians
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
2
Mar
2019
ESG, Galaxians
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T19:47:28
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
