A Guy Called GeraldBorn 16 February 1967
A Guy Called Gerald
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mtmgh.jpg
1967-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b343730d-a34e-44d5-9191-a83f00231716
A Guy Called Gerald Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Simpson (born 16 February 1967), better known as A Guy Called Gerald, is a British DJ, record producer and musician. He was an early member of 808 State, and later achieved success as a solo artist. He is best known for his early work in the Manchester acid house scene in the late 1980s and the track "Voodoo Ray". His style developed during the early 1990s, and his 1995 album Black Secret Technology would become a "much-touted candidate for 'best jungle album ever.'
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Guy Called Gerald Tracks
Sort by
Voodoo Ray
A Guy Called Gerald
Voodoo Ray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01x5yb8.jpglink
Voodoo Ray
Last played on
Round Eco
A Guy Called Gerald
Round Eco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmgh.jpglink
Round Eco
Last played on
Time Labyrinth (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Jun 1995)
A Guy Called Gerald
Time Labyrinth (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Jun 1995)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmgh.jpglink
Amabruku (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Jun 1995)
A Guy Called Gerald
Amabruku (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Jun 1995)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmgh.jpglink
1 2 4 Q (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Jun 1995)
A Guy Called Gerald
1 2 4 Q (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Jun 1995)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmgh.jpglink
Anything Can Happen (Bailey Remix)
A Guy Called Gerald
Anything Can Happen (Bailey Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmgh.jpglink
Anything Can Happen (Bailey Remix)
Last played on
Voodoo Ray (Original Mix)
A Guy Called Gerald
Voodoo Ray (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmgh.jpglink
Voodoo Ray (Original Mix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring A Guy Called Gerald
Latest A Guy Called Gerald News
A Guy Called Gerald Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Goldie: A DnB history lesson
-
Goldie
-
Goldie: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
'Writing letters has been a healing process for me' - Goldie
-
'I played 'Mother' to my mum in her coffin' - Goldie
-
'I'm painting 12 Bowie portraits' - Goldie
-
Bowie and Goldie: The Making of 'Truth'
-
'Breakbeat culture did for electronic music what Banksy did for art' - Goldie
-
"I've got it all on VHS!" - Goldie remembers playing the Pyramid stage in 1994
-
"The vocal's not treated as a vocal, it's treated as an instrument" - Goldie explains the method behind his process
Back to artist