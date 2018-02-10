Barry De VorzonBorn 31 July 1934
Barry De Vorzon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b33c8aa6-036b-4c99-9249-b06791e7b2fd
Barry De Vorzon Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry De Vorzon (born July 31, 1934) is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and composer. His earliest hit compositions were "Just Married" (1958), written with Al Allen and recorded by Marty Robbins, which reached number 26 on Billboard magazine's Hot 100 chart and number one on the Country chart; and "Dreamin'" (1960), written with Ted Ellis, recorded by Johnny Burnette, and charting at number 11 on the Hot 100. Dorsey Burnette (whom he was managing) and De Vorzon co-wrote several of Dorsey's hits ("Hey, Little One"; "Big Rock Candy Mountain"; "Red Roses"; "Noah's Ark").
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barry De Vorzon Tracks
Sort by
Theme From "The Warriors"
Barry De Vorzon
Theme From "The Warriors"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From "The Warriors"
Last played on
The Warriors Theme
Barry De Vorzon
The Warriors Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Warriors Theme
Last played on
Theme From Swat
Barry De Vorzon
Theme From Swat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From Swat
Last played on
Nadia's Theme
Barry De Vorzon
Nadia's Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nadia's Theme
Last played on
Nadia's Theme Short
Barry De Vorzon
Nadia's Theme Short
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nadia's Theme Short
Last played on
Barry De Vorzon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist