Carol Connors
Born 13 November 1940
Carol Connors
1940-11-13
Carol Connors Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Connors (born Annette Kleinbard, November 13, 1940) is an American singer-songwriter. She is perhaps best known as the lead vocalist on the Teddy Bears' single, "To Know Him Is To Love Him", which was written by her bandmate Phil Spector.
Carol Connors Tracks
He Belongs To Me
Carol Connors
He Belongs To Me
He Belongs To Me
Last played on
I Wanna Know
Carol Connors
I Wanna Know
I Wanna Know
Last played on
Lonely Little Beach Girl
Carol Connors
Lonely Little Beach Girl
Lonely Little Beach Girl
Last played on
