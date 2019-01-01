HamfatterFormed 2001
Hamfatter are a pop rock band from Cambridge, UK, formed in 2002. The band are known primarily for their appearance on BBC's Dragons' Den. The core of the band is a three-piece, comprising Eoin O'Mahony (vocals, bass guitar, piano), James Ingham (guitar, backing vocals) and Mark Ellis (drums).
Eoin O'Mahony is the younger brother of the author Daniel O'Mahony.
