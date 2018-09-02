Emily Wells (born November 20, 1981) is an American multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, arranger, and producer whose genres encompass alternative, experimental, and classical. While initially known for playing violin, she performs with diverse instruments in her work, including cellos, viola, and analog synthesizers. During her live performances she often samples live "using a series of live loops, sample pads and acoustic drums to make rich and haunting neo-gospel with layers of strings and vocal harmonies"; her most recent album features "dramatic, meticulous and gothic song".

She has largely produced, recorded and performed her solo albums on her own, and after several solo releases, her album Mama was released on Partisan Records in 2012, to a positive critical reception. She released a full-length album in January 2016, on her own imprint Thesis and Instinct. She has performed live at notable festivals both in the United States and internationally, and collaborated with artists such as Clint Mansell and Questlove.