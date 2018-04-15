Paul GaytenBorn 29 January 1920. Died 26 March 1991
Paul Gayten
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1920-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b335b9bd-52c1-4650-bb2a-0fb57f5c1391
Paul Gayten Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Leon Gayten (January 29, 1920 – March 26, 1991) was an American R&B bandleader, pianist, songwriter, producer and record company executive.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Gayten Tracks
Sort by
Nervous Boogie
Paul Gayten
Nervous Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nervous Boogie
Last played on
Just One More Chance
Paul Gayten
Just One More Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just One More Chance
Last played on
Beatnik Bounce
Paul Gayten
Beatnik Bounce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beatnik Bounce
Last played on
Windy
Paul Gayten
Windy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Windy
Last played on
The Hunch
Paul Gayten
The Hunch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hunch
Last played on
Creole Alley
Paul Gayten
Creole Alley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creole Alley
Last played on
You Better Believe It
Paul Gayten
You Better Believe It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Better Believe It
Last played on
It Ain't Nothing Happening
Paul Gayten
It Ain't Nothing Happening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Ain't Nothing Happening
Last played on
Paul Gayten Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist