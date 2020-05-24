Jean‐Loup DabadieBorn 27 September 1938
Jean‐Loup Dabadie
Jean‐Loup Dabadie Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Loup Dabadie (27 September 1938 – 24 May 2020) was a French journalist, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and member of the Académie française.
