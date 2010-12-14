Dyme DefFormed 2006
Dyme Def is a hip hop group based in Seattle, Washington. The trio consists of MCs, Brainstorm, S.E.V., Fearce Villan and DJ/Producer Bean One. They are best known for their song "Let It Be" from the album Space Music.
