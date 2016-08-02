Ruby SmithUS blues singer. Born 24 August 1903. Died 24 March 1977
Ruby Smith
1903-08-24
Ruby Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruby Smith (August 24, 1903 – March 24, 1977) was an American classic female blues singer. She was a niece, by marriage, of the better-known Bessie Smith, who discouraged Ruby from pursuing a recording career. Nevertheless, following Bessie's death in 1937, Ruby recorded twenty-one sides between 1938 and 1947. She is also known for her candid observations on her own and Bessie's lifestyle.
Ruby Smith Tracks
Harlem Gin Blues (feat. Ruby Smith)
Sam Price
Harlem Gin Blues (feat. Ruby Smith)
Harlem Gin Blues (feat. Ruby Smith)
Performer
Last played on
