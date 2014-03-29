Kevin McKiddScottish television and film actor and director
Kevin McKidd (born 9 August 1973) is a Scottish-American television and film actor, director, and occasional singer. Before playing the role of Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy, for which he is widely known, McKidd starred as Dan Vasser in the NBC series Journeyman (2007), Tommy in Danny Boyle's Trainspotting (1996), Count Vronsky in the BBC miniseries Anna Karenina (2000), and Lucius Vorenus in the historical drama series Rome (2005–2007). He provided the voice of John "Soap" MacTavish in the video games Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. He played Poseidon in the film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and Fr. Deegan in the Father Ted Christmas special.
