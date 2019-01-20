GoGo Penguin
2009
GoGo Penguin are a band from Manchester, UK, featuring pianist Chris Illingworth, bassist Nick Blacka, and drummer Rob Turner.
- Gogo Penguin - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020s02q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020s02q.jpg2014-06-10T18:00:00.000ZThe British trio GoGo Penguin discuss the musicians that influence their unique sound - from jazz trio E.S.T to techno group Brandt Brauer Frick.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020s037
Gogo Penguin - Interview
GoGo Penguin Tracks
Reactor
GoGo Penguin
Reactor
Reactor
Last played on
Raven
GoGo Penguin
Raven
Raven
Last played on
Transient State (Live In Session)
GoGo Penguin
Transient State (Live In Session)
Bardo (Live In Session)
GoGo Penguin
Bardo (Live In Session)
Window (Live In Session)
GoGo Penguin
Window (Live In Session)
Raven (6 Music Session, 8th Feb 2018)
GoGo Penguin
Raven (6 Music Session, 8th Feb 2018)
Raven (6 Music Session, 8th Feb 2018)
Last played on
Murmuration
GoGo Penguin
Murmuration
Murmuration
Last played on
Bardo
GoGo Penguin
Bardo
Bardo
Last played on
Quiet Mind
GoGo Penguin
Quiet Mind
Quiet Mind
Last played on
Hopopono
GoGo Penguin
Hopopono
Hopopono
Last played on
Strid
GoGo Penguin
Strid
Strid
Last played on
Transient State
GoGo Penguin
Transient State
Transient State
Last played on
A Hundred Moons
GoGo Penguin
A Hundred Moons
A Hundred Moons
Last played on
One Percent
GoGo Penguin
One Percent
One Percent
Last played on
To Drown In You
GoGo Penguin
To Drown In You
To Drown In You
Last played on
100 Moons
GoGo Penguin
100 Moons
100 Moons
Last played on
All Res
GoGo Penguin
All Res
All Res
Last played on
18
Jul
2019
GoGo Penguin, New Order, Hot Chip, Kraftwerk, Jon Hopkins, The Go! Team, TOKiMONSTA, John Grant, Anna Calvi, 808 State, Kate Tempest, Gruff Rhys, DJ Food, Elder Island, Omar Souleyman, Kelly Lee Owens, Ibibio Sound Machine, Juniore, She Drew The Gun, The Physics House Band, Du Blonde, The Lucid Dream, TVAM, Hallé Orchestra, Les Amazones d’Afrique, Blanket, Gabe Gurnsey, audiobooks, Mark Radcliffe, Kinkajous, Dj Paulette, Henge (UK), Maxine Peake, Tony Njoku, K Á R Y Y N, Kayla Painter, Caoilfhionn Rose, la discotheque, Meteor musik, Scalping, Sunda Arc, Grimm Twins, JOHN LEATHER'S TARANTINO DISCO, Yang (France), Hello Cosmos, Jade Parker and Katbrownsugar
Jodrell Bank, Stoke On Trent, UK
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-28T19:51:56
28
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
