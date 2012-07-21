VigonBorn 13 July 1945
Vigon
1945-07-13
Vigon Biography (Wikipedia)
Vigon (Arabic: فيغون; born Mohsine Abdelghafour (Arabic: محسن عبد الغفور) on 13 July 1945) is a Moroccan singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and bandleader. He had created a great buzz in 2011 singing James Brown's "I Feel Good" in season 1 of the French The Voice: la plus belle voix with (season 1) at the age of 67 being the most aged of the show's contestants.
Vigon Tracks
Baby Your Time Is My Time
Vigon
Baby Your Time Is My Time
Baby Your Time Is My Time
