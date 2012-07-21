Vigon (Arabic: فيغون‎; born Mohsine Abdelghafour (Arabic: محسن عبد الغفور‎) on 13 July 1945) is a Moroccan singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and bandleader. He had created a great buzz in 2011 singing James Brown's "I Feel Good" in season 1 of the French The Voice: la plus belle voix with (season 1) at the age of 67 being the most aged of the show's contestants.