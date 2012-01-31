ElliottPost-hardcore. Formed 1995. Disbanded 2003
Elliott
1995
Elliott Biography (Wikipedia)
Elliott was an American post-hardcore band from Louisville, Kentucky. They released three albums and several 7"s in their eight-year existence, and were signed to Revelation Records.
