Jonathan LynnBorn 3 April 1943
Jonathan Lynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Lynn (born 3 April 1943) is an English stage and film director, producer, writer and actor. He directed comedy films such as Nuns on the Run, My Cousin Vinny, and The Fighting Temptations and earlier co-created and co-wrote the TV series Yes Minister and Yes, Prime Minister.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
