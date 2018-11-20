Rupert JeffcoatOrganist
Rupert Jeffcoat
Rupert Jeffcoat Tracks
Deus est Caritas
Roxanna Panufnik
Postlude Alleluiatique from the Mass for All Saints
Gaston Litaize
Sing We of the Blessed Mother
Cyril Vincent Taylor
Psalm 78
Herbert Oakley, James Turle, William Crotch, Sir John Goss, John Soaper, Choir of St. Mary's Cathedral, Edinburgh, Rupert Jeffcoat & Duncan Ferguson
Remember now thy creator wo54
William Sterndale Bennett
Choir
Singer
Lord, who shall dwell in thy tabernacle?
William Sterndale Bennett
Choir
In thee, o Lord
William Sterndale Bennett
Choir
O that I knew where I might find him
William Sterndale Bennett
Choir
