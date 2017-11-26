Harold Danko (born June 13, 1947 in Ohio) is an American jazz pianist.

Danko attended Youngstown State University. Among his credits are work in the big bands of Woody Herman and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis, as well as smaller ensembles with Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker and Lee Konitz. He worked often with Rich Perry in the 1990s and also played with Rufus Reid, Kirk Lightsey, Jeff Hirshfield, Edward Simon, and Gregory Herbert.