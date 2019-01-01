MagnumFormer bass monster of Lordi. Born 15 August 1973
Magnum
1973-08-15
Magnum Biography (Wikipedia)
Sami Wolking (born 15 August 1973, Helsinki, Finland), better known by his stage name Magnum, is a Finnish bass player of Naked Idol and a former member of the hard rock band Lordi.
Magnum was a member of Lordi from 1999 to 2002. He sang backing vocals for Bend Over and Pray the Lord album, played bass on Get Heavy album and can be seen in the music video for Would You Love a Monsterman?. He was fired in 2002 because other members of Lordi thought he didn't have enough motivation for the band.
Magnum formed his current band Naked Idol in 2006 with his friend Jones and continues to perform under the Magnum name but without the cyborg personality and costume.
Magnum Tracks
