Tides of ManFormed December 2007
Tides of Man
2007-12
Tides of Man Biography (Wikipedia)
Tides of Man is an American progressive rock band formed in Tampa, Florida formed in 2008. The band currently consists of members Spencer Gill (lead guitar), Josh Gould (drums), Alan Jaye (bass guitar), and Daniel Miller (guitar). The band's former lead vocalist Tilian Pearson departed from the group in 2010. Currently an independent band, they signed with Rise Records and released the studio albums Empire Theory (2009) and Dreamhouse (2010). In 2014, the band released their third studio album, Young and Courageous.
