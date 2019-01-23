Hootie & the Blowfish is an American rock band that was formed in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1986 by Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld. As of July 2010, the band had charted sixteen singles on various Billboard singles charts and recorded five studio albums. Their debut album, Cracked Rear View (1994), is the 19th-best-selling album of all time in the United States, and was certified platinum 21 times. They have sold over 21 million copies of their albums in the United States. The group was also popular in Canada, having three number-one singles in the country.