Raffi Armenian, CM (born June 4, 1942) is an Armenian-Canadian conductor, pianist, composer, and teacher. He directed the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony orchestra for many years. Since 1999 he has been the director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Toronto. From 2008 to 2013 he was the director of the Conservatoire de musique du Québec à Montréal.