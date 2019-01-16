Raffi ArmenianBorn 4 June 1942
Raffi Armenian, CM (born June 4, 1942) is an Armenian-Canadian conductor, pianist, composer, and teacher. He directed the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony orchestra for many years. Since 1999 he has been the director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Toronto. From 2008 to 2013 he was the director of the Conservatoire de musique du Québec à Montréal.
Raffi Armenian Tracks
Overture - from [The] Sicilian Vespers
Giuseppe Verdi
Overture - from [The] Sicilian Vespers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Overture - from [The] Sicilian Vespers
Orchestra
Last played on
Rosen aus dem Suden: waltz arr. Schoenberg for harmonium, piano & string quartet
Johann Strauss II
Rosen aus dem Suden: waltz arr. Schoenberg for harmonium, piano & string quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Rosen aus dem Suden: waltz arr. Schoenberg for harmonium, piano & string quartet
Ensemble
Last played on
Overture to La Forza del destino
Giuseppe Verdi
Overture to La Forza del destino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Overture to La Forza del destino
Orchestra
Last played on
Kaiser-Walzer [Emperor Waltz] Op 437 (1888) arr. Schoenberg
Johann Strauss II
Kaiser-Walzer [Emperor Waltz] Op 437 (1888) arr. Schoenberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Kaiser-Walzer [Emperor Waltz] Op 437 (1888) arr. Schoenberg
Ensemble
Last played on
Khorhoort khoreen (You are a profound Mystery) - Hymn of Vesting
Khacadour Vartabed od Daron, Petros Shoujounian, Traditional Armenian, Isabel Bayrakdarian, Radio Kamerorkest & Raffi Armenian
Khorhoort khoreen (You are a profound Mystery) - Hymn of Vesting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvnlm.jpglink
Khorhoort khoreen (You are a profound Mystery) - Hymn of Vesting
Composer
Author
Last played on
Serenade for small orchestra
Jean Françaix
Serenade for small orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp9f.jpglink
Serenade for small orchestra
Ensemble
Last played on
Scherzo Capriccioso Op.66
Antonín Dvořák
Scherzo Capriccioso Op.66
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Scherzo Capriccioso Op.66
Orchestra
Last played on
Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune arr. for chamber ensemble
Claude Debussy
Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune arr. for chamber ensemble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune arr. for chamber ensemble
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Rag-time for 11 instruments
Igor Stravinsky
Rag-time for 11 instruments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Rag-time for 11 instruments
Ensemble
Last played on
Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise brillante, Op 22
Frédéric Chopin
Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise brillante, Op 22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise brillante, Op 22
Orchestra
Last played on
Au fond du temple saint (from 'The Pearl Fishers')
Georges Bizet
Au fond du temple saint (from 'The Pearl Fishers')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Au fond du temple saint (from 'The Pearl Fishers')
Orchestra
Last played on
Vltava (Moldau) from 'Ma Vlast'
Bedrich Smetana
Vltava (Moldau) from 'Ma Vlast'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
Vltava (Moldau) from 'Ma Vlast'
Orchestra
Last played on
8 Instrumental miniatures for 15 instruments
Igor Stravinsky
8 Instrumental miniatures for 15 instruments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
8 Instrumental miniatures for 15 instruments
Ensemble
Last played on
Serenade for wind instruments in D minor (Op.44)
Antonín Dvořák
Serenade for wind instruments in D minor (Op.44)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Serenade for wind instruments in D minor (Op.44)
Ensemble
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra in E major Op 59
Moritz Moszkowski
Concerto for piano and orchestra in E major Op 59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxn0.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra in E major Op 59
Orchestra
Last played on
Wein, Weib und Gesang (Wine, Woman and Song) waltz
Johann Strauss II
Wein, Weib und Gesang (Wine, Woman and Song) waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Wein, Weib und Gesang (Wine, Woman and Song) waltz
Ensemble
Last played on
Octet for wind instruments
Igor Stravinsky
Octet for wind instruments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Octet for wind instruments
Ensemble
Last played on
Schatz-Walzer ('Treasure Waltz') from Der Zigeunerbaron (Op.418)
Johann Strauss II
Schatz-Walzer ('Treasure Waltz') from Der Zigeunerbaron (Op.418)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Schatz-Walzer ('Treasure Waltz') from Der Zigeunerbaron (Op.418)
Last played on
Aria: Viens, gentille dame from La Dame blanche
François‐Adrien Boïeldieu
Aria: Viens, gentille dame from La Dame blanche
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zc0xt.jpglink
Aria: Viens, gentille dame from La Dame blanche
Orchestra
Last played on
Serenade No.1 in D major (Op.11)
Johannes Brahms
Serenade No.1 in D major (Op.11)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Serenade No.1 in D major (Op.11)
Orchestra
Last played on
Ecco ridente in cielo ('Il barbiere di Siviglia')
Gioachino Rossini
Ecco ridente in cielo ('Il barbiere di Siviglia')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Ecco ridente in cielo ('Il barbiere di Siviglia')
Orchestra
Last played on
Duet "Wie eine Rosenknospe" and "Romanze" - from "The Merry Widow"
Franz Lehár
Duet "Wie eine Rosenknospe" and "Romanze" - from "The Merry Widow"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0ry.jpglink
Duet "Wie eine Rosenknospe" and "Romanze" - from "The Merry Widow"
Orchestra
Last played on
