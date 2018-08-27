Johan Ludvig RunebergBorn 5 February 1804. Died 6 May 1877
1804-02-05
Johan Ludvig Runeberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Johan Ludvig Runeberg (5 February 1804 – 6 May 1877) was a Finno-Swedish lyric and epic poet. He is the national poet of Finland and the author of the lyrics to Vårt land (Our Land, Maamme in Finnish) that became the Finnish National Anthem. Runeberg was also involved in the modernization of the Finnish Lutheran hymnal and produced many texts for the new edition.
