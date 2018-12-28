Patrice BäumelBorn 1975
Patrice Bäumel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vzzqk.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b30f885e-5253-4275-9821-dfe37948be97
Patrice Bäumel Tracks
Roar (Adana Twins Remix)
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Dead End Thrills (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Cubicolor
Last played on
Roar (Adana Twins Remix)
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Gazebo (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Fairmont
Last played on
Roar
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Serpent
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Organa (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Max Cooper
Last played on
The Light (Patrice Bäumel Remix)
Circle Sky
Last played on
The Hatchet
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Drumming (Patrice Bäumel Remix)
Steve Reich
Last played on
Sirens (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Monolink
Last played on
Glutes
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Atacama
Audiofly
Last played on
Lowrider
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Atacama (Damian Lazarus Remix)
Audiofly
Last played on
Sorcery
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Engage (Original Mix)
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Where's The Revolution (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Depeche Mode
Last played on
I Found You (Patrice Bäumel Remix)
Damian Lazarus
Last played on
Borderline (Patrice Baumel Edition)
Masaya
Performer
Last played on
Revolution (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Depeche Mode
Last played on
Dum Dum
Patrice Bäumel
Last played on
Where's the Revolution
Depeche Mode
Last played on
Untitled sound fx
Patrice Bäumel
Land Of Goshen (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Khen
ID
Nathan Fake
Dead End Thrills
Cubicolor
Last played on
Long Wait (Patrice Baumel) (feat. Solomon Grey)
Dusky
Last played on
Und Da Stehen Fremde Menschen (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Michael Mayer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
2
Mar
2019
Patrice Bäumel
Acadamy 3, Manchester, UK
