Parlet
Formed 1978. Disbanded 1980
Parlet
1978
Parlet Biography
Parlet was a female spinoff group from P-Funk formed by veteran background vocalists Mallia Franklin, Jeanette Washington and Debbie Wright. Washington and Wright were the first female members in Parliament-Funkadelic in 1975.[citation needed]
Parlet Tracks
Huff n Puff
Parlet
Huff n Puff
Huff n Puff
Pleasure Principle
Parlet
Pleasure Principle
Pleasure Principle
