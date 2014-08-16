Kristin (Gräfin) von der Goltz (born 2 May 1966 in Würzburg, Germany) is a German-Norwegian cellist. She has partly specialised in the baroque repertoire, but she also performs music from later periods. Some of her five older brothers are musicians, including the violinist and conductor Gottfried von der Goltz.

Her first teachers were her parents, Georg Conrad von der Goltz and Kirsti Hjort. She later studied with William Pleeth in London and others. She plays regularly with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Hanover Band, and from 1991 to 2004 was a member of the Freiburger Barockorchester. Since 1992 von der Goltz has been with the acclaimed Trio Vivente, with Anne Katharina Schreiber (violin) and Jutta Ernst (piano).