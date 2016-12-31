Blame Sally is a collaboration of four solo female singer-songwriters from San Francisco who have recorded and performed together frequently over the past decade. The members of the group include Pam Delgado (percussion and vocals), Renee Harcourt (guitar and vocals), Rob Strom (bass guitar), Jeri Jones (guitar, bass and vocals), and Monica Pasqual (piano, accordion, and vocals).

The group was formed in 2000, and in 2001, KFOG "began playing the band's music on the popular 'Acoustic Sunrise' show, leading to more gigs and bigger venues"; the band "got national attention through XM Radio" and "by the end of 2006, the band was playing more than 50 shows a year."

Allmusic praises their 2007 album, Severland as "the first on which they sound more like a proper band than four solo artists working collectively," and gives it a rating of 4.5 stars. As of 2009, the band was signed for a three-album, five-year contract worth a half-million dollars. In 2010, Blame Sally released Live at Stern Grove Festival, recorded at San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival in 2009 on a date that was headlined by the legendary Joan Baez.