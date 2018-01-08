Jack LawrenceUS songwriter. Born 7 April 1912. Died 16 March 2009
Jack Lawrence
1912-04-07
Jack Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Lawrence (born Jacob Louis Schwartz, April 7, 1912 – March 16, 2009) was an American songwriter. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1975.
Jack Lawrence Tracks
Thunder On The Mountain
Justin Carpenter
Thunder On The Mountain
Thunder On The Mountain
Last played on
What's Your Story, Morning Glory? (Proms 2017)
Jack Lawrence
What's Your Story, Morning Glory? (Proms 2017)
What's Your Story, Morning Glory? (Proms 2017)
Last played on
If I Didn't Care
Jack Lawrence
If I Didn't Care
If I Didn't Care
Last played on
