The Sensational Alex Harvey Band was one of the most unconventional bands that were part of the 1970s glam rock era. Fronted by Alex Harvey accompanied by Zal Cleminson on guitar, bassist Chris Glen, keyboard player Hugh McKenna and drummer Ted McKenna their music veered from progressive rock to experimental jazz, around a core of experimental and avant garde rock, dealing with themes from environmentalism to chinese take away food. While they achieved a critically acclaimed status in the UK, they struggled to make a huge impact in the USA.