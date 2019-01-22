The Sensational Alex Harvey BandFormed August 1972. Disbanded October 1977
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jg3t2.jpg
1972-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b304dc15-a567-47f7-9db0-8e9a1aeeba1e
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band was one of the most unconventional bands that were part of the 1970s glam rock era. Fronted by Alex Harvey accompanied by Zal Cleminson on guitar, bassist Chris Glen, keyboard player Hugh McKenna and drummer Ted McKenna their music veered from progressive rock to experimental jazz, around a core of experimental and avant garde rock, dealing with themes from environmentalism to chinese take away food. While they achieved a critically acclaimed status in the UK, they struggled to make a huge impact in the USA.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
The Faith Healer
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
The Faith Healer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
The Faith Healer
Last played on
Giddy Up A Ding Dong
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Giddy Up A Ding Dong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Giddy Up A Ding Dong
Last played on
Sergeant Fury
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Sergeant Fury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Sergeant Fury
Last played on
Action Strasse
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Action Strasse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Action Strasse
Last played on
The Boston Tea Party
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
The Boston Tea Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
The Boston Tea Party
Last played on
Delilah
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Delilah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Delilah
Last played on
Framed
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Framed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Framed
Last played on
Tomorrow Belongs To Me
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Tomorrow Belongs To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Tomorrow Belongs To Me
Last played on
There's No Lights On The Christmas Tree Mother
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
There's No Lights On The Christmas Tree Mother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
There's No Lights On The Christmas Tree Mother, They're Burning Big Louie Tonight
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
There's No Lights On The Christmas Tree Mother, They're Burning Big Louie Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Dance To Your Daddy
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Dance To Your Daddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Dance To Your Daddy
Last played on
Next
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Next
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Next
Last played on
Give My Compliments to the Chef
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Give My Compliments to the Chef
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Give My Compliments to the Chef
Last played on
Water Beastie
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Water Beastie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Water Beastie
Last played on
The Hammer Song
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
The Hammer Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
The Hammer Song
Last played on
Faith Healer
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Faith Healer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Faith Healer
Last played on
Isobel Goudie
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Isobel Goudie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Isobel Goudie
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist