Stephen Paul David Morris (born 28 October 1957) is an English multi-instrumentalist, composer and record producer who is best known for his work with the rock band New Order and, previously, Joy Division. He also wrote and performed in The Other Two, a band consisting of Morris and his wife, Gillian Gilbert. Morris also participated in the New Order spin-off band Bad Lieutenant. He is known for his precise drumming that seamlessly weaves with New Order's and Joy Division's drum machine sounds. Stylus Magazine ranked Morris No. 5 on their list of "50 Greatest Rock Drummers of All Time".