Stephen Paul David Morris (born 28 October 1957) is an English multi-instrumentalist, composer and record producer who is best known for his work with the rock band New Order and, previously, Joy Division. He also wrote and performed in The Other Two, a band consisting of Morris and his wife, Gillian Gilbert. Morris also participated in the New Order spin-off band Bad Lieutenant. He is known for his precise drumming that seamlessly weaves with New Order's and Joy Division's drum machine sounds. Stylus Magazine ranked Morris No. 5 on their list of "50 Greatest Rock Drummers of All Time".
Stephen Morris: What was Ian Curtis really like?
Joy Division's drummer Stephen Morris on Ian Curtis
Stephen Morris: What was Ian Curtis really like?
Stephen Morris: "We fought against what people said we were"
Stephen Morris on how Joy Division were perceived in the early days.
Stephen Morris: "We fought against what people said we were"
Stephen Morris of New Order talks about their tour and new album
Stephen Morris of New Order fame talks about their forthcoming tour and album with Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie on 6 Music.
Stephen Morris of New Order talks about their tour and new album
Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris Join Radcliffe and Maconie
Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris join Rad Mac on their festive roadshow.
Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris Join Radcliffe and Maconie
