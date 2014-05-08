Meital Slominsky (Hebrew: מיי פיינגולד‎, born 16 December 1982), known by her stage name Mei Finegold, also credited as Mei Feingold, is an Israeli singer. Her third-place finish in Kokhav Nolad 7, Israel's version of Pop Idol, launched her career in 2009. Finegold represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014.