Gandhi Bilel Djuna (born 6 May 1986), better known by his stage name Maître Gims or just Gims (sometimes stylized as GIMS), is a Congolese singer, rapper and composer. He grew up in France and currently lives in France and Morocco. He is a former member of the hip hop group Sexion d'Assaut, and released his major label debut album, Subliminal, in 2013. The album went to sell over one million copies in France and peaked at number two in the French album chart. His next two albums reached number one in France and Belgium (Wallonia) and peaked on the top 40 across various European countries, including Denmark, Italy and Switzerland. He topped the French singles chart four times, including once as a featured artist, most recently in 2018 with his song "La même". The song was the most played in France in 2018 and it helped Gims to become the most played artist on French TV and radio for the same year.

In 2018 he was the 7th most played artist worldwide on Deezer. Across his career he has worked with several international artists such as Sia, Pitbull, Lil Wayne, Stromae, Maluma, Sting and others.