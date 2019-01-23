Ya Kid KBelgian-Congolese singer Manuela Kamosi. Born 26 January 1973
Ya Kid K
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2fbcd3f-f460-43e2-95c9-6f808d1012cd
Ya Kid K Biography (Wikipedia)
Ya Kid K (born Manuela Barbara Kamosi Moaso Djogi, 26 January 1972) is a Congolese-Belgian hip hop artist. Ya Kid K, besides being a solo artist, is also known for her works for the dance/house act Technotronic. Her sister is Karoline 'Leki' Kamosi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ya Kid K Tracks
Sort by
Get Up (Before The Night Is Over)
Technotronic
Get Up (Before The Night Is Over)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0464hk9.jpglink
Get Up (Before The Night Is Over)
Last played on
Get Up (feat. Ya Kid K)
Technotronic
Get Up (feat. Ya Kid K)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0464hk9.jpglink
Get Up (feat. Ya Kid K)
Last played on
Rockin' Over The Beat (feat. Ya Kid K)
Technotronic
Rockin' Over The Beat (feat. Ya Kid K)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0464hk9.jpglink
Rockin' Over The Beat (feat. Ya Kid K)
Last played on
Get Up (Before the Night is Over) (feat. Ya Kid K)
Technotronik
Get Up (Before the Night is Over) (feat. Ya Kid K)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Up (Before the Night is Over) (feat. Ya Kid K)
Performer
Last played on
Get Up (feat. Ya Kid K)
Technotronic
Get Up (feat. Ya Kid K)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0464hk9.jpglink
Get Up (feat. Ya Kid K)
Last played on
Get Up (Before The Night Is Over)
Technotronic
Get Up (Before The Night Is Over)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0464hk9.jpglink
Get Up (Before The Night Is Over)
Last played on
Turn You Out (feat. Ya Kid K)
Matt Tolfrey
Turn You Out (feat. Ya Kid K)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncxcr.jpglink
Turn You Out (feat. Ya Kid K)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ya Kid K
Ya Kid K Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist