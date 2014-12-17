Dervla KirwanIrish actress. Born 24 October 1971
Dervla Kirwan
1971-10-24
Dervla Kirwan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dervla Kirwan (born 24 October 1971) is an Irish television, stage, and film actress who specializes in drama roles. She gained attention for her roles in Ballykissangel, Goodnight Sweetheart, and the Doctor Who Christmas special episode The Next Doctor.
Dervla Kirwan Tracks
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Christmas Spectacular
The Mermaid, London
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Christmas Spectacular
The Mermaid, London
