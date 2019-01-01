LogicFrench electro, key tracks "Save My Soul", "Fucking Swedish"
Logic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2f45ca6-2c92-438c-b037-ad4d8b92e90e
Logic Tracks
Sort by
Logic Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"It's a clean slate for me no matter who you are" - Jhené Aiko on her relationship with Big Sean
-
'I feel like this is my second go round in this lifetime somehow' Big Sean breaks down Intro & Light from I Decided
-
‘The throne is for the taking in whatever you do’ – Big Sean’s BIG positivity
-
Big Sean joins Charlie Sloth
-
J. Cole chats to Semtex
Back to artist