David AlagnaBorn 1975
David Alagna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2f269f8-a528-4114-8624-204e69cf8e59
David Alagna Biography (Wikipedia)
David Alagna (Paris, 1975) is a French stage director and composer.
As a composer he is best known for his opera Le Dernier jour d'un condamné based on the story by Victor Hugo, to a libretto by his brother Frédérico Alagna, himself, and by his older brother Roberto Alagna.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Alagna Tracks
Sort by
Serenade (The Fair Maid of Perth)
Georges Bizet
Serenade (The Fair Maid of Perth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Serenade (The Fair Maid of Perth)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist