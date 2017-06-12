LeToya Nicole Luckett‐Walker (born Luckett; March 11, 1981), known professionally as LeToya, is an American singer-songwriter and actress. She is known as a member of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child, with which she won two Grammy Awards and released many successful commercial recordings. Luckett has sold over 25 million records with Destiny's Child as feature vocalist on the group's first two albums and singles.

She began her solo career after signing a record deal with Capitol Records. Her solo debut album, LeToya (2006), topped the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart in July 2006, and was certified platinum by the RIAA in December 2006. The single, "Torn", achieved records on BET's top ten countdown show 106 & Park. She was also named "One of the Best New Artists of 2006" by AOL and the "Top Songwriter of 2006" by ASCAP. Luckett released a second solo album, Lady Love on August 25, 2009, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and also as No. 12 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.