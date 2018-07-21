Eveline FischerBorn 1969
Eveline Fischer
1969
Eveline Fischer Biography (Wikipedia)
Eveline Novakovic (née Fischer) (born 1969 in Christchurch, Hampshire) is a British video game music composer who composed some of the music for Donkey Kong Country, most of the tracks for Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!, and did voice acting and sound effects for a number of other Rare games including the voice of the main heroine, Joanna Dark, in the Nintendo 64 game Perfect Dark.
Often credited by the name E. Fischer in earlier games she worked on, she married and adopted the name Novakovic in the early 2000s.
