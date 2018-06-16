Sir Mack RiceBorn 10 November 1933. Died 27 June 2016
Bonny "Mack" Rice (November 10, 1933 – June 27, 2016), sometimes credited as Sir Mack Rice, was an American songwriter and singer. His best-known composition and biggest hit as a solo performer was "Mustang Sally." He also wrote "Respect Yourself" with Luther Ingram.
Mini-Skirt Minnie
Sir Mack Rice
Mini-Skirt Minnie
Mini-Skirt Minnie
Mustang Sally
Sir Mack Rice
Mustang Sally
Mustang Sally
Love Sickness
Sir Mack Rice
Love Sickness
Love Sickness
Baby I'm Coming Home
Sir Mack Rice
Baby I'm Coming Home
Baby I'm Coming Home
Nobody Wins 'Til The Game Is Over
Sir Mack Rice
Nobody Wins 'Til The Game Is Over
Dark Skin Woman
Sir Mack Rice
Dark Skin Woman
Dark Skin Woman
