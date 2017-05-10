CroGerman rapper. Born 31 January 1990
Cro
1990-01-31
Cro Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Waibel, better known by his stage name Cro (born January 31, 1990), is a German rapper, singer, producer and designer, who is represented by Chimperator Productions. He describes his music as a mixture between rap and pop, which he calls "Raop".
Einmal Um Die Welt
