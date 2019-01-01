Rudy LewisBorn 23 August 1936. Died 20 May 1964
Rudy Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-08-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2e8039d-b0c5-4ebd-bbaa-80a1f393011a
Rudy Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudy Lewis (born Charles Rudolph Harrell; August 23, 1936 – May 20, 1964) was an American rhythm and blues singer known for his work with the Drifters. In 1988, he was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rudy Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Rudy Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist